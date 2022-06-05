APC Primary: Umahi Did Not Step Down For Lawan, Says Aide

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has stated that he will not withdraw from the presidential race in order to support Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

On Saturday, it was reported that Umahi had withdrawn from the race for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket in favor of Lawan.

Francis Nwaze, the governor of Ebonyi’s media aide, reacted to the news by saying the report is inaccurate.

Lawan had previously visited Umahi as part of a last-minute effort to form a partnership before the primary, he said.

He stated that there was no discussion on the issue of stepping down during the meeting.

“For the sake of discerning minds, what happened was that Senate President, Ahmed Lawal in a last-ditch effort to ramp up partnership ahead of the APC Presidential Primary, visited Governor Umahi in his Abuja residence on Saturday where they both promised to support whoever amongst the two and other Aspirants that emerge the Flagbearer of the Party in the Primary,” the statement reads.