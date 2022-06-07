APC Primary: We Have No Power To Reduce Aspirants – Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has stated that the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no power to reduce the number of aspirants contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.

He stated that if all the 23 aspirants screened by the party insist on election, the party would conduct election for all of them.

Governor Sule, who is the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the election in an interview monitored on Channels said the party is set for election.

“The governors have no power to reduce the number of aspirants even the party. Because according to Section 84 (Sections 9-10), if one person says, ‘I am not going to withdraw, there must be an election,” he said in reaction to the decision of the governors to reduce the aspirants to five.

“As far as we are concerned, we are already set for election and if all the 23 people that are there as screened by the party and allowed for election, we would conduct election.

“So the idea of pruning down to certain number of people that the governors did is just to reduce the number of people that we intend to support in order to reduce the tension. It is not necessarily to force anybody actually to step down.”