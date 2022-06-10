APC Ticket: Oshiomhole Hails Tinubu

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has congratulated Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu over his victory in the just concluded presidential primary contest.

Oshiomhole, in a statement he personally signed, stated that the victory is a reaffirmation of Tinubu’s capacity to headhunt, mobilize, motivate and empower the best minds, irrespective of their tribe or religion, and use their combined creative efforts to translate his vision into reality.

“This is a key asset of leadership that you possess which over the years, has differentiated you from others and positioned you well above your contemporaries,” he said.

“Taking into consideration your antecedents and the sacrifices you have made for our Party, we are gratified by the level of goodwill and overwhelming acceptability that you enjoy among our party faithful from across the country.”

He stated that Tinubu represents a movement, force and radiating hope of a brighter future to come when Nigerians hand over to him the baton of leadership to him.

Oshiomhole described Tinubu as a household name and a brand, who most Nigerians have come to recognize as synonymous with infrastructure development, wealth creation, human empowerment, gender equality, poverty alleviation, human rights, religious tolerance among others.

“My leader, once again, I congratulate you and wish you continuous excellent health of mind and body as we look forward to a better future for our country under your able leadership,” he said.