APC Ward Chairman Commits Suicide

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ponyan Ward in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, Bunmi Ipinnaiye has been reported dead.

Reports emerging on Tuesday evening revealed that the politician allegedly committed suicide at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps cell.

Ipinnaiye was apprehended and locked by the NSCDC operatives over the alleged attempted murder of his son, who was said to be fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.

Reports alleged further that the deceased had attacked his son with a machete while they were walking to the farm and the incident was reported to the Civil Defence, which led to his arrest.

Ipinnaiye who was invited for questioning by the NSCDC operatives reportedly refused to respond to questions and hence was locked in one of the rooms in the security outfit office.

When the officers returned to resumed interrogation, he was found dead after using his belt to commit suicide by hanging himself. The Public Relations Officer of Kogi State Command of the NSCDC could not be reached for comment as of reporting time.

Also, the police public relations officer of Kogi State Command, SP William Aya, promised to comment on the development after finding out from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.