ASUU: Ngige Lied — We Were Not Invited To Any Meeting On Thursday

The federal government, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), did not invite the union to any meetings on Thursday.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labor and employment, stated on Wednesday that the federal government would soon resolve the problems relating to the ASUU strike.

Additionally, he had stated that the union and other stakeholders would discuss concerns regarding payment platforms at the upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke, however, stated that the union had not received a letter of invitation from the minister during an appearance on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television program, on Friday.

Also Read: Negotiation Committee Waiting For FG, Say ASUU, SSANU

He said Ngige should remove himself from the ongoing negotiation because the minister has worsen the situation.

“We were not invited to any meeting. None of our members were invited. We have a secretariat but we never got any invitation from them,” he said.

“The problem we have with this government, especially with the minister of labour, is that if you can tell the world that you have fixed a meeting which you didn’t, how do you expect us to believe other things you have said?

“He should confirm to the world that he sent an invitation to ASUU for a meeting on Thursday.

“The minister of labour should leave us to deal with the minister of education. He was the one that made this matter worse to this extent. He was the one that decided to use hunger as a weapon, when he said no work no pay.”