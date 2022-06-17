ASUU Strike Unnecessary, Says JAMB Registrar

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), described the ongoing strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as unnecessary on Friday.

Oloyede made this point when he presented the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) with multi-billion naira in medical equipment for improved health care services in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The program was in collaboration with a United States based agency, Project Cure.

Also Read: ASUU Drags Obaseki To Court Over Suspension Of Unions’ Activities

Strikes in the country’s tertiary institutions, he claimed, were capable of causing irreparable harm to students and the country.

He said, “While acknowledging that the primary responsibility of reasonable (even if not adequate) funding of public health and education institutions lies on the proprietors, the government, I call on the employers, university-based labour unions to appreciate the irreparable damage of incessant strikes on not just the students but the country at large.”