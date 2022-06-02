Atiku Receives Wike At His Abuja Residence

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has received Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at his residence in Abuja.

Recall that Atiku had earlier met Wike in Abuja at the latter’s Abuja residence, hours after Atiku beat him to the party’s presidential ticket.

Wike, after the initial meeting, proceeded to Rivers State, where he was greeted by his supporters.

“It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, the PDP, at my residence today,” Atiku said in a statement on Facebook.

“I am proud of the promises that this spirit of camaraderie holds for our party as a united front that guarantees victory in the next election to rescue the country.”