Atiku Yet To Pick Running Mate – Aide

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has yet to choose his running mate, according to his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe.

Ibe told the Daily Trust that rumors that the ex-governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, had been selected were false.

On Saturday at the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja, Atiku emerged as the PDP’s candidate, defeating Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and others in a hotly contested primary.

Following the convention, the focus of the party shifted to finding a viable southern running mate for the candidate who would enable the party to win in 2023.

But reacting to the development Ibe said, “When we decide to speak on the issue of running mate, it will not be a subject of speculation, we will roll it out. It is not going to be something that will be speculated on the social media, online platforms or Whatsapp groups.

So from my on stable I cannot confirm that to be true. These are the times for all manner of speculations. People should endeavor to wait for the official announcement. But this speculation is unknown to me.”