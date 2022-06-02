Bamise Ayanwola’s Murder: Okada Ban Stalls Trial Of BRT Driver

The trial of Andrew Ominnikoron, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver charged with rape and murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was on Wednesday stalled due to the absence of the defendant.

Ominnikoron is standing trial before a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, rape and murder, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

When the case was called on Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, informed the court that the prison service did not bring the inmates to court due to security reasons regarding the commercial motorcycle ban in the state.

Martins said, “I don’t think the defendant’s counsel, Mr Abayomi Omotubora, is here but we have three witnesses in court.

“The second prosecution witness who needs to finish his evidence, and two other witnesses are in court.

“I humbly request that today’s date be vacated and adjourned to other dates that have already been fixed.”

Following the development, Justice Sherifat Sonaike, adjourned the case until June 7 for the continuation of trial.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on May 18, announced a total ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in six local government areas with effect from June 1.

Following the development and planned protest by the commercial motorcyclists, the Controller of Prisons, Adebisi Adewale, directed a temporary suspension of conveying inmates to various courts in the state.

This was due to intelligence and security reports of a possible breakdown of law and order during the protest.

As a result of the development, some of the courts did not sit, as the inmates were not produced from the prisons.

However, the 47-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.