Bauchi Gov Wins PDP Ticket For Second Term

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s re-run gubernatorial primary election in the state.

On Saturday, the rerun primary election was held at the Zaranda Hotel in Bauchi.

While declaring the election results, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Murtala Damagum, stated that the state has a total of 656 delegates.

He explained that 20 of the delegates are national delegates from each of the state’s 20 local government areas.

Damagum added that the remaining 636 delegates cut across the 323 electoral wards of the state.

Announcing the results, Damagum, said that 10 delegates were absent, 650 accredited while 646 delegates voted.

According to him, governor Mohammed scored all the 646 votes that were cast.

In his acceptance speech, Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Secretary to the State government, who had won the first gubernatorial primary election held last week, but stepped down for him.

He said: “On behalf of myself, my family and the Peoples Democratic Party, I thank God for this day and moment, and I thank the PDP family and the people of Bauchi for giving me the opportunity.

“You are aware that have gone on a solo trip to run for the presidency of Nigeria and that did not work but today, I must thank my brother, the Secretary to the State government who felt that I should be given the opportunity to go for a second term by stepping down for me.

“What he did is not only a sign of loyalty, but a spirit of comradeship which he expressed and I will not take that for granted. I am very grateful to God, I’m grateful to the PDP family, I’m grateful to him (SSG). I will not disappoint him and I must also thank our national leadership for also accepting.”