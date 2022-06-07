BBNaija Reunion: Angel Tackles Maria For Sleeping With A Married Man, Other Ex-Housemates React

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Angel Smith during the third episode of the reunion show made a mockery of her colleague Maria for sleeping with a married man, Kelvin.

The relationship between Maria and Kelvin is no longer news and despite the criticisms online and speculations that the reality TV star snatched the man from his wife, she has remained unbothered.

Recall that Angel and Maria had a face-off in the last episode where the latter refused to apologise for slut-shaming her while in the Biggie House.

Angel berated Maria for always talking down on her whereas she was flirting with Emmanuel, Micheal and other male housemates.

Last night’s episode continued from the clash of the second episode, still, in the heat of the agreement, Angel tackled Maria for sleeping with a married man and the ex-housemates who least expected such a word burst into laughter.

Angel to Maria: “You did not know that one when you were f*ckng a married man”

Responding, Maria said Angel shouldn’t let her go low to her level and expose what happened in Dubai and she immediately calmed down.

Maria also reminded Angel how she kissed every male housemate and touched their private parts.