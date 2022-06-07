BBNaija Reunion Day 3: Nini Clashes With Arin, Maria Threatens To Expose Angel, Queen Called A ‘Village Girl’

The third episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show came with drama that fans and viewers have been expecting from the former housemates.

Below are the highlights of the episode:

Nini And Arin Trade Words

The third episode started with a clip of Pere using derogatory words while referring to Arin. Arin expressed anger at Nini who couldn’t counter Pere when she was body-shamed and insulted in the house.

The show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who figured out there was bad blood between Nini and Arin questioned what happened to their friendship because the former (Nini) was crying when Arin left the house.

Arin said Nini came out of the house and did not talk to her because her handlers made a supportive comment on Cross’ page after Nini and Cross had a fight in the house.

Arin added that Nini didn’t talk to her because she didn’t rate her.

Responding, Nini corroborated the story that she didn’t like that Arin’s handlers made a comment on Cross’ page.

Nini said she invited Arin to discuss the issue after the reality show ended and was not happy that Arin waited for the reunion to talk about it.

She added that Arin shouldn’t have honoured her invitation when she knew she wouldn’t talk to her again afterwards.

Boma, Angel And Queen Clash

Boma, Queen and Angel talked about the kiss and tell that happened in the house between Angel and Boma.

Angel was unhappy that Boma told her not to tell anybody about their time in the Executive Lounge and then went on to tell Pere immediately after they left the lounge.

Boma said it was Queen that revealed what transpired, Queen said she didn’t say anything. They argued for some minute and Boma called Queen ‘LOCAL VILLAGE GIRL’.

Boma later apologised to Angel and they both laughed.

Maria And Angel Face-Off For Calling Her A Slut

After Angel made a mockery of Maria sleeping with married man, Kelvin, Maria threatened to exposed Angel over what happened during their vacation in Dubai.

Meanwhile ears are itching to know what actually went down in Dubai.