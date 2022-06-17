BBNaija Reunion: I Don’t Like Her – Beatrice And Maria Fight Dirty

The 11th episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion came with lots of drama and a fight also broke out between Maria and Beatrice.

The former Housemates also spoke on the romantic relationship between Boma and Tega who was supposedly married until she opened up recently about her separation, which occurred in 2020.

Beatrice recalled how Maria used some demeaning words for her during the reality TV show.

She claimed Maria said ‘if not for the BBNaija Show, she would have been in the same space with her’ and this made her upset.

Maria admitted to taking down on Beatrice with claims that she had a bad personality.

According to Maria, Beatrice’s personality in the house seemed confusing to her. So, she just shut her out in her mind.

Responding, Beatrice said she didn’t like Maria in the house because she was too controlling and always looked down on other housemates.

She said: “She was really controlling and looking down on people. I don’t like things like that. I didn’t want her to control me…. The fact is I don’t like Maria.”

Beatrice added that she likes playing pranks and her friends can tell. Sadly, the Housemates didn’t get to experience that part of her personality.

Reacting, Maria said: “If you actually dislike me, maybe it’s insecurity.”

This led to a war of words between Maria and Beatrice as they called each other unprintable names.

The heated argument almost generated into a fight until Pere, Sammie and other housemates held the ladies back.