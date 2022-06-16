BBNaija Reunion: ‘I Rejected Gifts From ‘Shippers’ Including N20 Million’ – Cross Speaks On Relationship With Saskay

During the last night’s episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion, Cross explained how fans had wanted him to have a relationship with Saskay.

Advertisement

Speaking on some of the moments he had with Saskay in the house, Cross said he liked her enough to want to have something with her but the first person he wanted was Maria.

On how he was with other ladies in the house, Cross said: “It’s a game. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

According to Cross, he was friends with Saskay after the show until her fan base started peddling rumours that he kissed and had sex with Saskay in her house.

Cross who seemed stressed and angry over the speculations demanded to see the video but it was never provided.

According to him, the ‘CrossKay shippers’ sent gifts, including a 20 million Naira gift to him but he rejected it.

Cross said he also rejected a joint endorsement deal for him and Saskay as well as a proposal for them to be in a music video together.

Giving reasons for his action, Cross said he didn’t want to be attached to anyone.