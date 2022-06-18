BBNaija Reunion: Kayvee Speaks On Being A Drug User

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Olalade Gbolahan popularly known as Kayvee during the finale episode of the Reunion cleared the air on comments after he left the show.

Recall that Kayvee was pulled out of the competition on medical grounds.

Kayvee’s health deteriorated while housemates had their morning exercise. He was also said to be acting weird and awkward before his exit.

Reacting to the issues many claimed that Kayvee was a drug addict and might be the reason for his mental breakdown.

Speaking on the issue, Kayvee debunked the claim, he said: “I’m not a drug user, that was not why I broke down in the house”

According to Kayvee, he suffered a mental breakdown and people need to know about mental wellness and breakdown.

Also during the show, the former housemate said Whitemoney was caring and available in the house, but outside the house, he was “nowhere to be found.”

Responding, Whitemoney said he had told them in the house that after the show, he’ll be there for who calls him.

He said: “Person wey call me, I go dey there for am. If I no get the opportunity, don’t blame me that I’m overbooked.”