BBNaija Reunion: Nigerians React After Boma Apologised To Angel

Some Nigerians have reacted after former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Angel squashed beef with her colleague Boma at the third episode of the reunion last night.

Angel had accused Boma of slut-shaming, hurling insults at her and disrespecting her parents during the reality TV show.

Boma claimed that he never slut-shamed her, but admitted that it was inappropriate for him to have used filthy language and make a mockery of her mental health.

Angel said she simply called Boma crazy and an idiot, but he called her mother and father out and body-shamed her.

The issue was squashed on the show and Boma admitted that he was wrong as he stood up and held Angel’s shoulder apologizing to her.

This sparked reactions online as netizens applauded Boma for admitting he was wrong unlike Maria who insisted she was never going to apologise to Angel’

real_hot_girls_fan wrote: “Angel Smith is always quick to forgive”

kekediva wrote: “Just say sorry and move on. It happened a long time ago. I don’t understand why some people will come to reunion and still be lying or denying shits u said a long time ago or that has videos or u saying or doing it. We must not be friends after this”

truthsayer4real wrote: “Chai. @bomaakpore na MAN u be pls make up with QUEEN. I always know u are a real one. God bless you”

melin.daj wrote: “That is what reunion should be about. No need creating more hatred”

prettybigpresh wrote: “I hardly settle with anyone I’m beefing whether u are right or wrong. I don’t like shits repeating itself sometimes it’s better not to apologise and stay away from people”

humay_yrahh21 wrote: “Angel do have a good heart and I love her for that”