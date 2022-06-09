BBNaija Reunion: Peace Betrays Jackie B

The fifth episode of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Runion has turned out to be one of the most interesting parts of the show that Nigerians have been anticipating.

The show last night started with a video clip of Micheal having some bedroom moment with Peace amidst his relationship with Jackie B.

When asked by the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu if it was just a game or if he was really interested in Peace, Micheal replied that he had no disrespectful intention toward her.

According to Micheal, his relationship with Peace in the house was just vibes as there was no feeling attached and Peace also agreed with him.

Peace said she was flirtatious with every guy in the house, but it was just vibes.

Reacting, Jackie B said she kinda felt betrayed by Peace adding that she didn’t know about what happened between Micheal and Peace in time.

Jackie B added that she and Micheal never dated but they just were friends and are still cool with each other.