BBNaija Reunion: ‘You Were Flirting With Emmanuel And Michael’ – Angel Attacks Maria

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion on Friday night came with some drama between Angel and Maria.

It started with clips of Maria talking to other housemates about Angel saying she was all over the male housemates.

Reacting to the clip, Maria reiterated that what she said in the clip was her opinion about Angel and she doesn’t feel she is better than Angel or she is a saint and Angel is not.

Responding, Angel tackled Maria insisting that she was doing the same things with her in the house apart from kissing.

According to Angel, Maria flirted with Liquorose’s ex-lover, Emmanuel and Micheal.

She said: “You were flirting with Emmanuel and Michael.”

Maria refuted the claim, saying it was Emmanuel that flirted with her and she often dragged him to Liquorose.

Angel added that she liked Maria but the difference between them was that she took her (Maria) as her person but she never reciprocates the friendship.

She said: “The difference between both of us is that I took you as my person but you didn’t take me as your person”