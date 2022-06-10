BBNaija’s Erica Speaks On Romantic Relationship With A Footballer

Former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Erica Nlewedim has opened up on claims of dating a popular footballer.

In 2021, a gist made the rounds on social media that Erica was dating an undisclosed footballer but she remained silent on the issue.

However, in a recent chat with fans on the microblogging platform, Twitter, someone quizzed Erica over the speculation of her ‘footballer boyfriend’ and she expressed her displeasure.

Erica refuted the rumours while insisting that she’s not in a relationship with any footballer or interested in dating any footballer.

According to Erica, the dating speculation has been going on for a year now and the rumour linking her to a footballer is causing harm to her.

In her words: “It’s causing problems for me, attaching me for dating a footballer. I don’t know who this footballer is and it has gone on for one year. Please I don’t Know any footballer and I’m not interested in any footballer”