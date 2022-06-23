BBNaija’s Ex-Housemate, Frodd Escapes Death On Third Mainland Bridge

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Frodd has taken to social media to express appreciation to God after he narrowly escaped death on the third mainland bridge.

Narrating his experience, Frodd said the tires of his car ripped off on the mainland bridge and he drove to a safe spot, pondering on what happened because it could have been a worse incident.

According to the reality TV star, some men along the road offered him help and he’s grateful for their act of kindness to him,

He wrote: “God is the greatest and There are still good men ….My tires ripped off on Third mainland bridge this evening . I drove to a safe spot whilst I pondered on what just happened, it could have been worse ( I praise God ) Then came some good men , swift and quick ( I didn’t even use the emergency toll)”

“They came down and offered to help me . I am grateful to God for his protection and I pray he rewards the kindness the Lastma men offered me in Ten Thousand folds and May he bless their children’s hand works @jidesanwoolu This men are Noble and Honorable … Thank God for Everything.”