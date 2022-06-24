BBNaija’s Maria Proudly Flaunts Her Boyfriend As She Celebrates His Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has taken to social media to proudly show off her alleged married boyfriend, Kelvin on his birthday.

Recall that Maria was enmeshed in a romance scandal in 2021 after celebrity Barman Cubana Chief Priest alleged that the Reality TV star snatched the husband of his sister, Maryanne Onyinyechi.

Documents that surfaced online at the time also disclosed that Kelvin and his estranged wife, Maryanne Onyinyechi were going through a divorce process at a high court in Abia state.

Amidst the backslashes online, Maria refused to speak on the issue but continued to share photos and videos of herself with Kelvin in Dubai.

Celebrating Kelvin’s birthday today, Maria shared a video of them in a car together with the caption “happy birthday squirrel”.

She also sang the birthday song afterwards for Kelvin who she addressed as ‘baby’.