BBNaija’s WhiteMoney Announces Relationship Heartbreak, Speaks On Possible Next Line Of Action

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season Season 6 Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi popularly known as Whitemoney has revealed plans to date and marry himself.

In a post shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, the Reality TV star cried out over the level of deceit, betrayal, lies and unfaithfulness he had experienced in the past two months.

Making a joke about the situation, Whitemoney opined that one needs to hear from God directly before his emotion when going into any relationship.

He wrote: “E be like say last last i will just date/marry myself oo cause the level of deceit, betrayals, lies, cheating & unfaithfulness I have witnessed in the past 2 months ehh hmm one need to hear from God directly before your emotions oo, speak to me Lord, I’m all ears”

Reacting to the post, some netizens expressed concern for him while others reminded him about dumping his colleague, Queen who had expressed love for him during the BBNaija show.

cynthia_ify_ wrote: “You never begin cry, when queen was genuinely showing you love and care what did you do?”

homefluentby_l wrote: “The ones showing you true love , you threw them away”

nigofoods wrote: “The deceit is alarming…. inside your serious relationship another serious relationship dey go on”

nickk_gramm__ wrote: “That is life bro, shebi queen like you…you reason her matter?”

kelvin_phonso wrote: “Some people don use their wife/husband catch cruise way back in life, now coming online dey drop motivation Qoate.. Ment”

pro_quin wrote: “And queen Dey there they loyal for u oo this life sha”

grazeryt wrote: “The struggle is real out there especially for the celebs”