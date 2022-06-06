BBNaija’s Whitemoney Dazzles Like Royalty On His Birthday

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 Hazel Onyeze popularly known as Whitemoney has shared photos of himself looking royal as he celebrates his birthday today.

The photos captured Whitemoney donning beautiful robes while holding a walking stick as he poses for the camera.

According to Whitemoney, he feels unbelievably grateful for everything that God has done for him.

While wishing himself a happy birthday, Whitemoney played that God would continue to watch over him.

He wrote: “06-06-?? || +1 || Happy Birthday To MeI Feel Unbelievably Grateful For Everything In My Life. Dear God, Please Continue To Watch Over Me”

As expected many of his colleagues stormed his comment section with birthday wishes and prayers.

bomaakpore wrote: “Hbd brother May almighty God grant you all your heart desires amen”

mariachikebenjamin wrote: “Happy birthday”

jennysglownigeria wrote: “Happy birthday odogwu more wins”

chizzyalichi wrote: “Happy birthday odogwu, blessings”

its_tegadominic wrote: “Happy birthday Nnam, congratulations”

sagadeolu wrote: “ODOGWU!!! Blessings upon blessings this new year”