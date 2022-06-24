‘Be Careful’ — Adamu Warns Machina Over Yobe North Senatorial Ticket

Bashir Machina, an APC member from Yobe North, has received a warning from Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, about his remarks on the party’s senatorial slate for the district.

After Machina, the primary winner, declared that he would not step aside for Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the APC Yobe north senatorial ticket created controversy.

Lawan had run for the APC presidential nomination in May, but he was unsuccessful.

The senate president, who now represents Yobe North district, was eventually selected as the APC senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election amidst the debate over the ticket.

In his comment on how Lawan became listed as the party’s candidate, Adamu had said the senate president participated in a primary for the district.

Speaking further on the development in an interview published by BBC Hausa on Thursday, the APC chairman stated that the issues affecting the party on primaries are not unusual, adding that they will be resolved.

“There is no leader who doesn’t receive complaints from the people he is leading and no leader would leave his position because of what the people say,” Adamu said.

“In my position as the leader, whatever has happened in the APC since the day I became chairman of the party, I, Abdullahi Adamu, should be blamed.

“If you don’t take the blame as a leader, then who should be blamed? As a leader, you are trying to resolve problems, not increase them.

“If you don’t know how to set a trap for a thief, the thief will set the trap for you. Machina should be careful; his issue is getting out of hand. As far I am concerned as chairman, my party did not violate any law.

“Is there any law that says you cannot contest for a position after contesting for another one. No law prohibits anyone from doing so.”