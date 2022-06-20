Billionaire’s Daughter Temi Otedola Reacts After Mr Eazi Celebrated Himself On Father’s Day

Advertisement

Daughter of Nigerian billionaire and Nollywood actress Temi Otedola has reacted after her fiance and singer, Mr Eazi celebrated himself on father’s day.

Recall the love birds who had dated for six years surprised fans with videos of their marriage proposal as they set to walk down the aisle.

Joining other Nigerian stars who are celebrating their spouse and fathers, Mr Eazi took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to share a cute photo and wished himself a happy father’s day.

He wrote: “Happy father’s day to me”

Mr Eazi is not married, let alone being a father, and the post got some netizens surprised and thinking if he has a child.

His soon-to-be wife, Temi Otedola, also seemed confused and questioned the tweet.

Temi Otedola while responding to the tweet wrote: “I have questions”

While some netizens claimed Temi might be expecting a child with the singer others urged Mr Eazi to clarify his post.

official_melly14 wrote: “Na only una two dey enjoy relationship”

ayzne_ wrote: “Temi what are you trying to tell us, he will soon be a father”

borsydoh wrote: “God will not let their relationship suffer any setback In Jesus name”

official_timmy7 wrote: “It’s obvious say the babe don get belle, na brain dem one use tk tell us”

fheytiii wrote: “we are as confused as you are Temi dear”

foodie_that_cooks wrote: “Please ask the questions now o to avoid stories that touch”

allurebyara wrote: “Let him explain what he means”

zigisplace_ wrote: “Nooooo pardon him….. he meant his unborn children with you ni”