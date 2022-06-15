‘Blinded By Hatred’ — Femi Adesina Hits Oyedepo for Calling Buhari Government ‘Most Corrupt’

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, claims that David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, is “blinded by hatred” for him.

This was stated by Adesina in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Buhari’s government, Oyedepo said at a church service on Monday, is the “most wicked and corrupt” in Nigeria’s history.

He accused the government of being unconcerned about the well-being of citizens, particularly students.

He also made what appeared to be a reference to the probe of the accountant-general of the federation over alleged N80 billion fraud, adding that such an amount could have been channeled to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Many children are out of school. There is nothing to pay to get them to school. We saw some folks in Covenant that we had to help out to graduate. N30,000, first class graduates can’t get the money under this wicked government, selfish, self-centered,” Oyedepo said.

“What a fight against corruption. You were all deceived. You can’t be in corruption and fight corruption — the most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria.

“You heard of auditor-general, N80 billion. All they need to pay for the universities to be up and running is less than N80 billion. Are they interested? Their children are not there.”

In response, Adesina asked Oyedepo to go and get his facts right on the difference between auditor-general and accountant-general.

“The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn. Pity! He doesn’t know difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops,” he tweeted.