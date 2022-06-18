Blossom Chukwujekwu And His Wife ‘Lock Lips’ On Their Wedding

Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has finally walked down the aisle with his wife, Pastor Winifred Akhuemokan.

Advertisement

This is coming a few weeks after the actor broke the internet with photos and videos of their traditional wedding.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and his beautiful wife had their wedding ceremony today, Friday 17th June 2022.

The wedding was officiated by the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

In the photos shared online, Winifred Akhuemokan is seen stunning in a lovely wedding ball dress while Blossom Chukwujekwu wore a white jacket and black pants.

Some Nigerians have stormed his Instagram page with congratulatory messages.

raphael_olami wrote: “This is an evidence that a grown up man just wants peace of mind in a wife”

chocolates_saffy wrote: “Congratulations”

sleem_porshe wrote: “Let us say the truth. This is beautiful”

queen_wendy1 wrote: “Lovely may God bless their union”

ashee_zi wrote: “They look so happy . May it last and bring all happiness for them through JESUS christ our lord GOD and personal SAVIOUR AMEN alleuia AMEN”

nkwazema.olachi wrote: “This is so beautiful, congratulations to them”

omotayotriptrip wrote: “Congratulations to them”