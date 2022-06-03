Bobrisky Reacts As Event Center Dissociates From Him Ahead Of His Housewarming Party

The housewarming party of Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky has continued to stir several reactions online.

Barely 24 hours after Bobrisky announced the date of the event, a lady called him out for lying stating the proposed venue has been booked for their own event.

The lady reached out to the event centre questioning if Bobrisky was sharing the venue with them and they debunked the claims of having any business with him.

In the WhatsApp chat making the rounds online, the management of the event centre said Bobrisky has no booking with them.

Responding after many people mocked him online, Bobrisky in a post on Instagram blamed his event planner stating she was the one who chose the date and informed him of the arrangement.

Bobrisky added that there is no issue if someone had booked for his proposed date and would definitely pick another available date.

He wrote: “We picked the 3rd of September for the pain party because 31 falls on Wednesday and I don’t wanna do my party on Wednesday. So my event plea picked that she will get back to me from monarch, it was just yesterday we picked a date so if anyone has picked 3rd that shouldn’t be a big deal, we can always pick any other available date”