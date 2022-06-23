Boy With A1 Parallel Result But Unable To Continue Education Because Of Money Gets Scholarship From Davido

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has gifted a full university scholarship to a brilliant boy who has been unable to further his education because of monetary challenges after passing his WASSCE (West African Examination Council) examination with flying colours.

Davido in a tweet on Wednesday evening confirmed that the Ghanaian boy identified as Morro Suleyman has been offered a full scholarship at Adeleke University.

Recall that he young student scored A1 in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams but has been home since 2021 due to financial challenges.

His emotional sorry was shared on the micro-blogging site, Twitter by Nana Yaw who appealed to well-spirited people to come to the boy’s aide.

He explained that Suleyman was the best student at Sunyani SHS in 2021 but due to financial constraints, he’s still at home.

After the story went viral, Davido in the early hours of Wednesday asked netizens to help him locate the boy.

Davido wrote: “Who can please find this boy for me??”

Again, he tweeted: “Has anyone found him????”

Later, Davido confirmed the boy has been located and offered a scholarship plus accommodation and allowance.

”We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all .. #wrblo,” he tweeted.