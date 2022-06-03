BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel has disqualified 10 out of 23 presidential hopefuls from participating in its special convention to pick a standard bearer.

John Oyegun, chairman of the screening panel, said this on Friday while presenting a report to Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman.

“First, we have 23 aspirants that we interacted with and my first comment is that we are indeed a lucky party. The point I want to make is the quality of the people that want to govern this country,” Oyegun said.

“We are a governing party and so the ability to lead, the background, experience… it is on the basis that we made a shortlist. I won’t want to read the names, I’d leave that to you, but we brought the number down to 13.

“We could have cut it a little shorter but we wanted the younger elements to surface.”