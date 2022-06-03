BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13
APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel has disqualified 10 out of 23 presidential hopefuls from participating in its special convention to pick a standard bearer.

John Oyegun, chairman of the screening panel, said this on Friday while presenting a report to Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman.

Also Read: Orji Kalu Disowns List Naming Him As DG Of Lawan Campaign Organisation

“First, we have 23 aspirants that we interacted with and my first comment is that we are indeed a lucky party. The point I want to make is the quality of the people that want to govern this country,” Oyegun said.

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

“We are a governing party and so the ability to lead, the background, experience… it is on the basis that we made a shortlist. I won’t want to read the names, I’d leave that to you, but we brought the number down to 13.

“We could have cut it a little shorter but we wanted the younger elements to surface.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here