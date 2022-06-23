BREAKING: Ekweremadu, Wife Arrested For Bringing Child To UK For Organ Harvesting

For transporting a child to the UK for organ harvesting, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been detained and charged.

The former deputy senate president of Nigeria and his wife may or may not be among those detained, but the UK police’s description of them fits.

The couple were charged to court on Thursday following an investigation by the force’s specialised crime unit, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police confirming the arrests.

The inquiry was started, according to the police, after investigators were made aware of possible violations of the modern slavery statute in May 2022.

Also Read: Peter Obi Is Our Son But South East Will Vote For Atiku – Ekweremadu

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the statement reads.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.”