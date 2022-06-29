BREAKING: Fresh Headache For PDP, Atiku As Fayose Backs Southern Presidency

Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has said he wants a someone from the south to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Fayose is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose presidential candidate is the northerner Atiku Abubakar.

One of the opposing party’s presidential hopefuls was the former governor of Ekiti.

Also Read: 2023: Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Femi Adebayo, Other Yoruba Actors Declare Support For Tinubu

In a tweet on Wednesday, Fayose said it is the turn of the southern region to produce a president.

He tweeted: “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’.”

The former governor asked Nigerians to “await details soon”.