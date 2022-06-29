BREAKING: Fresh Headache For PDP, Atiku As Fayose Backs Southern Presidency

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
BREAKING: Fresh Headache For PDP, Atiku As Fayose Backs Southern Presidency
Ayodele Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has said he wants a someone from the south to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Fayose is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose presidential candidate is the northerner Atiku Abubakar.

One of the opposing party’s presidential hopefuls was the former governor of Ekiti.

Also Read: 2023: Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Femi Adebayo, Other Yoruba Actors Declare Support For Tinubu

In a tweet on Wednesday, Fayose said it is the turn of the southern region to produce a president.

He tweeted: “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’.”

The former governor asked Nigerians to “await details soon”.

AdvertisementClick Here To Join The 10,000 Naira Giveaway For 100 People!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here