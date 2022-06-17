BREAKING: I Have Submitted Name Of My Running Mate To INEC – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, says he has submitted the name of his running mate for the 2023 presidential election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was stated by Tinubu in a statement released on Friday.

Despite not revealing the name of his running mate, the APC Presidential Candidate stated that he had submitted “duly completed nomination forms to INEC.”

Without the name of a presidential candidate’s running mate, the forms are incomplete.

This is coming a few hours before the deadline for the submission of the completed nomination forms.