BREAKING: Kwankwaso Emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, emerged as the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate in the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday.

The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Moshood Abiola Stadium Velodrome in Abuja.

Following a voice vote, delegates chose Kwankwaso to be the NNPP’s standard-bearer.

He is going to slug out against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi of the Labour Party.