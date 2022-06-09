BREAKING: Tinubu Meets Northern Govs Over Running Mate

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting with northern governors from the party over the choice of a running mate.

The meeting is reportedly holding at Asokoro, Abuja.

It was learnt that the meeting is not unconnected with Tinubu’s move to pick a running mate.

Also in the meeting is the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

About 11 governors were said to be at the meeting.

Tinubu on Wednesday secured the presidential ticket of the ruling party after defeating former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.