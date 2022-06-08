BREAKING: Tinubu Win APC Presidential Primary By Wide Margin

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
BREAKING: Tinubu Win APC Presidential Primary By Wide Margin
Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor, has been declared winner of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a wide margin.

Following the completion of the vote-sorting process, he was ahead of his fellow challengers in the race by a mile.

Also Read: Uzodimma: South-East Should Produce Next President — But There’s No Justice

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation and top contender, polled 316 votes while Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo got 235 votes.

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the ”consensus candidate” of Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, polled 152 votes.

Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack-Rich and Tunde Bakare got zero vote; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba got one vote; David Umahi polled 38 votes; Ogbonnaya Onu got one vote; Yahaya Bello polled 47 votes, and Ben Ayade got 37 votes.

The former governor of Lagos will fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here