BREAKING: Tinubu Win APC Presidential Primary By Wide Margin

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor, has been declared winner of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a wide margin.

Following the completion of the vote-sorting process, he was ahead of his fellow challengers in the race by a mile.

Also Read: Uzodimma: South-East Should Produce Next President — But There’s No Justice

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation and top contender, polled 316 votes while Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo got 235 votes.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the ”consensus candidate” of Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, polled 152 votes.

Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack-Rich and Tunde Bakare got zero vote; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba got one vote; David Umahi polled 38 votes; Ogbonnaya Onu got one vote; Yahaya Bello polled 47 votes, and Ben Ayade got 37 votes.

The former governor of Lagos will fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.