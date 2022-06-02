BREAKING: Without Me, Buhari Would Have Lost In 2015, Says Tinubu

Presidential hopeful on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that he led political struggle that produced President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Tinubu also categorically said he nominated Prof Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

He spoke at presidential lodge in Abeokuta, the state capital, while addressing the APC delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Tinubu was in company of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his Kano counterpart, Umar Ganduje, and former Borno State Governor, Kasim Shettima.

The former Governor of Lagos state said he made the revelations for the first time in Ogun State, home state of Osinbajo, one his rivals for the APC presidential ticket.

He stated that Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against, fanning ember of Muslim – Muslim ticket.

The former governor also said when he was asked to submit three names for running mate, he pencilled down Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that he later settled for Osinbajo as running mate.

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this,” Tinubu who addressed the delegates in Yoruba said.

Speaking on Buhari’s emergence, he said “If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina, I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”