Buhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the National Security Council Meeting in State House, Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance senior cabinet members, the heads of the various security formations in the country and the military chiefs.

Those in attendance include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao are also in attendance.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

As at the time of filing this report, the meeting was still in progress, however, details are expected to be made available at the end of the meeting.

Below are some pictures from the meeting.