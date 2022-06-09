Buhari To Address Nigerians On Sunday

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Sunday at 7:00 am via a live broadcast.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed revealed this in a statement released on Thursday.

The President’s address would be centred around the commemoration of Democracy Day on June 12th, 2022.

According to the minister, this year’s Democracy Day would be the fourth time Nigerians would mark the event on the 12th of June.

Recall that President Buhari in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day marked on the 29th of May be shifted to June 12 to honour the winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

Mohammed outlined activities lined up for the Democracy celebration.

A statement released by the minister reads, “As you may recollect, President Muhammadu Buhari, in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

“In compliance with the presidential directive, Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12. This year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that the day will be marked on June 12, following celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“Following extensive work by an inter-ministerial committee, the following programmes have been scheduled to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day:

(a) – This Press Conference officially kickstarts the programme of activities

(b) – A public lecture is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday 10th June,

at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9 am.

(c) – This will be followed, on the same day and at the same venue, by a Juma’at Service at noon

(d) – On Sunday, June 12, there will be a presidential broadcast in the morning. There will also be a Church Service at the

National Christian Centre at 3 pm

(e) – Then on Monday, June 13th, a Ceremonial Parade will be held at the Eagle Square starting from 9 am.

“Please note that attendance at these events is strictly by invitation and in line with the Covid-19 protocol.”