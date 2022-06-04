Buhari To Meet With APC Presidential Hopefuls Tonight

On Saturday night, President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls.

According to reports, the president is expected to announce his preferred presidential candidate for 2023 during the meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 8 p.m. at the presidential villa in Abuja.

When President Muhammadu Buhari met with APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, he asked for their help in selecting his successor and urged them to allow “our interests to converge.”

Recall that the APC screening panel has shortlisted 13 out of 23 presidential hopefuls for participation in the primary.