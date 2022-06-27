Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Speaks On Tinubu’s Certificate Scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the certificate scandal of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

According to Onochie, fake news was released to destroy the presidential ambition of the former Governor of Lagos State.

There have been reactions to the report that the APC leader did not attend primary and secondary school.

She recalled how Nigerians alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was cloned and how they claimed that he is illiterate.

Onochie stated that the allegation against Tinubu was sponsored by the opposition party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential aide in a post on his Facebook account wrote, “DEM GO HEAR AM, I’m not sure why they cannot manufacture a different line of lies.

“In 2014, a Retired Army General of repute, Muhammadu Buhari did not go to school. He’s less than a year from finishing his second term as the President of our great nation.

“In 2022, Sen. Tinubu, a Governor for two terms and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, did not go to school.

“In 2016, President Buhari was said to be cloned and that he was later replaced with some folk from Sudan.

“Fast forward to 2024, President Tinubu will be cloned or replaced by some folk from Togo.

“The same clowns. The same lies. If it’s not their preferred party, if it’s not their religion if it’s not their tribe, then, it’s not good. Fake news must be created to destroy the person.

“Nigerians know better now. They know the merchants of fake news; those who create multiple accounts on social media to disseminate fake news. The Labour In Vain.

“Instead of marketing their candidates, they prefer churning out fake and half-baked stories. It only shows their preferred candidates have nothing of value that can appeal to Nigerians.

“Campaigns will start soon. Dem go hear am.”