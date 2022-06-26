‘Bumpy And Challenging’ — Soludo Reflects On 100 Days In Office

Charles Soludo, Anambra state governor, has expressed that his first 100 days in office have been challenging.

Soludo said he has worked tirelessly towards achieving his campaign promises to the people of Anambra.

“To be sure, the last 100 days have been bumpy and challenging as expected, with insecurity and a red treasury being the most portent, as clearly identified in our inaugural address,” he said on Saturday.

“Since February 2022, the contribution of oil revenue from NNPC to the federation account has been zero and many states have difficulty paying salaries. Thus, with declining revenue in the context of insecurity and a mountain of debt (including over N20 billion in arrears of gratuity to pensioners since 2018) vis-à-vis the sky-high expectations from you (my employers), some fundamental disruptive changes are inevitable.”

Despite the challenges, the governor said he “applied for this job, and there will be no excuses”.

He highlighted some of the achievements made by his administration across different sectors including security, education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

“We have spent the last 100 hundred days addressing some key foundational issues: appointed, swore in and organized a retreat for a new cabinet within five weeks; launched the campaign to mobilize our people to take back our state from criminals and head-on systematic and comprehensive attack on insecurity to restore law and order and revised 2022 budget and provided unprecedented allocation of 64% for capital/infrastructural development as well as priority for youth development,” Soludo said.