Burna Boy: Arrested Police Escorts Speak On Cubana Club Shooting

The Police escorts attached to Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy have broken silence over firing shots at fun-seekers at the Cubana Club in victoria Island, Lagos.

This comes barely a week after the married woman involved in the shooting incident gave her own version of the details of what transpired at the club in a series of social media posts.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the arrested police escorts, during interrogation, denied firing shots at the party and insisted that the bullet fired was not from their rifles.

The policemen were said to have argued that there were other uniformed policemen within the premises of the club when the incident happened.

The Police Public Relations Officer added that they have resorted to carrying out a ballistic investigation on the escorts’ riffles to know if they fired any shots or not.

Muyiwa Adejobi said: “Policemen attached to Burna Boy are under investigation because of the shooting at the club. Detectives have not been able to get the person who pulled the trigger because the policemen denied doing so.

“We have resorted to carrying out ballistic investigation on their rifles, to know if they fired any shot or not. They said they did not fire a shot but we just can’t believe the claim. We need an expert opinion to determine that. The outcome of the result will determine either to exonerate them or to nail them.”