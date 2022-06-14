Burna Boy Ignores Shooting Incident, Appreciate His Fans

Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy has gone on to appreciate his fans for making his work a vibe days after his escorts allegedly shot two people in Lagos State.

The shooting incident which is said to have involved some operatives of the Nigeria Police happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The singer was said to be at the Club alongside his police escorts when the chaotic incident happened.

According to a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, Burna Boy was said to have entered the VIP section of the Cubana Club with one of the escorts while four others hanged around outside the club. Where he was seated, the singer who was already with three women reportedly spotted another woman and immediately sent for her.

Burna Boy according to reports, summoned Inspector Ibrahim, the officer with him in the VIP section and told him to invite the woman to come to join him.

However, the lady snubbed the invite as her husband who was said to be present, lambasted Burna Boy, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances on his wife.

A few minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances toward the woman and the development stirred commotion. This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated.

Unbothered by the incident, Burna Boy who’s yet to release a public statement addressing the issue, via his Instagram page on Mondy went on to share photos from his recent performance at the Primavera Music Festival.

He also thanked his fans for making his work a vibe.

The singer is still yet to address the incident as at the time of filing this report.