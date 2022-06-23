Burna Boy: Nigerian Dj Rubbishes Lady’s Claim On Club Cubana Shooting

Popular disc jockey, Obinna Levi Ajuonuma also known as DJ Obi has dismissed the claims made by a married woman on the shooting which occurred at Club Cubana involving Burna Boy’s security details.

Recall that a married woman had accused Grammy award-winning artiste Burna Boy and his aides of attacking her husband and friends at the night club.

The lady had claimed that Burna Boy’s failed attempts to woo her led to the altercation between the singer and her crew.

She also accused security aides of the internationally renowned musician of shooting and injuring her husband and his friend.

But reacting in a series of post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, DJ Obi accused the married woman of lying.

He said, “The biggest lie of 2022 is when I heard that BURNA BOY tried to talk to another man’s woman. That was where that whole story lost me. There is no woman born of a woman that has that privilege. And not even once but THREE times?! FAT LIE! P/s: Why do you have sooooo many snaps of him before he “tried” to talk to you 3 times??? (sic)

“When I heard this story of Odogwu having such high interest in this person, just had to go search for myself to see the woman because she must be the sexiest female on the planet. THREE TIMES?!! I said wow, Unicorns do exists. This babe must be hotter than Steff. So I went digging. BOYYYYYYY! stop playing.

“FYI: Burna security is so highly trained, the only reason a gun would have come out is if there was a threat to his life or theirs. So that leads me to ask, Who threw the first bottle?? And why?

“I end by saying AFTER GOD! Fear woman. Stay safe out there my brothers. If you are ever going to come for someone of this calibre, your story has to be air-tight. And that’s on LOVE DAMINI.(sic)”