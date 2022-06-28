CDS Faults Self-Defence Order, Zamfara Govt Adamant

Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, criticized the Zamfara State government on Monday for ordering its citizens to arm themselves against terrorists.

He said he had not yet figured out the reasoning behind making such a poor judgment.

Irabor gave a speech at the beginning of the Joint Exercise, code-named “Exercise Grand Nationale,” for the National Defense College and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja.

“I believe that, in my view, it is not the right way to go,” he said.

While saying that the Federal Government, through the Attorney General, will look at the details of the position of the Zamfara State Government, Irabor added, “If what I read is true, I do not also think that the governor has the power to instruct the commissioner of police to issue licences, because the Commissioner of Police does not have the powers to issue licences.”