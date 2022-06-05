Celebrities React As Ini Edo Sparks Marriage Rumor After She Is Spotted With Wedding Ring, Gowns

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has sparked relationship rumors after she was spotted with some wedding gowns.

In a picture she shared on her Instagram page, Ini poses with  some wedding gowns.

However she did not reveal If she was indeed getting married but her fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Below are Nigerian’s reactions:

Wullengbink: “Oh yeah, we have a wedding to plan.”

Gorgeoz_ukam: “Wedding loading.”

Ifyrhemasolomon: “Congratulations.”

Chidinma.nwosu3: “I see the ring and a wedding dress. Brown sugar are you saying something.”

Obi_bliz: “I can sight the diamond beautiful Ini. Congratulations darling. It go reach all of us one by one.”

Natachielse: “Yay congratulations girl.”

Also reacting, her colleagues, Mercy Aigbe, Nancy Isime and Linda Osifo left love emojis in the comment section.

