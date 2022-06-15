Check Past Records Of Presidential Candidates, Bode George Tells Nigerians

Chief Bode George, the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians to scrutinize presidential candidates’ records.

He also urged the federal government to change tactics and strategies in response to the country’s growing insecurity.

The Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, speaking to newsmen in Lagos as a concerned Nigerian, said that since he was born, Nigeria has never deteriorated to the current level.

According to him, if it hadn’t been for God’s intervention, the country would have collapsed due to a high rate of insecurity, mutual distrust, and youth unemployment.

He however said dialogue remains the best option to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

According to him, it is better to “jaw-jaw” than “war-war.”