Chris Brown Set To Release New Single Featuring Wizkid

American Singer and Song Writer, Chris Brown, has announced the release of his single “Call Me Everyday” featuring Popular Nigerian Star, Wizkid.

The American famous popstar shared the news on his Instagram page, stating that he would be releasing the single at midnight on June 17.

The American star wrote, ” Call me Everyday” Ft @wizkidayo Drops at midnight”

Last week, Chris Brown teased his fans with a snippet of him dancing to the new single, which circulated online and created a public awareness that he had a song with the Nigerian megastar.

Chris Brown and Wizkid collaborated in the past. They are both known to produce smash-hit songs whenever they join forces.

The single “Call me Everyday” will be in Chris Brown’s upcoming album ‘Breezy”.