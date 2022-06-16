Coalition To APC: Pick Boss Mustapha As Tinubu’s Running Mate… He Has No Baggage

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been asked by a coalition of pro-democracy and civil society groups to choose Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the federal government, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

This was stated in a statement signed by Isa Pai, Chukwudi Emmanuel, and Fola Akin on Wednesday.

Mustapha will be a good choice for the party, according to the coalition, which includes the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), Civil Society Action for National Inclusion (CSANI), and Society for Equity and Gender Advocacy (SEGA).

“Mr. Boss Mustapha is near-impeccable, reliable, trustworthy and without controversy or any baggage to underwhelm the APC project to retain power in 2023,” the statement reads.

“As a Northern Christian, the SGF will be bringing to bear the required balance, assuage the fears of the Christian population and an assurance that the interest of the North will be protected.

“Over the years, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has demonstrated dexterity in his duties, commitment and loyalty to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha demonstrated that in times of national (global) emergency, what is required is one individual who can lead, organise, direct, be focused, calm and reassuring. It is no small measure that he brilliantly coordinated the COVID-19 task team that performed creditably.”